AMP Fest tickets available today

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Tickets are now available for one of the biggest events at the Walmart AMP.

General admission and VIP tickets are now available for beer, music and tech enthusiasts who don’t want to miss AMP Fest on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. backstage at the Walmart AMP.

General admission tickets are available for $40 and include a 4-ounce beer sampling glass and access to all on-site activations.

VIP tickets are $95 and include an 8-ounce sampling glass, access to the on-stage VIP lounge with complimentary food, a full cash bar and exclusive samplings from select breweries.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers, Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville, by calling 479.443.5600 or visiting www.amptickets.com.

In addition to music, there will be opportunities to try out the latest technology and unlimited beer sampling. All patrons must be 21 or older in order to attend this event.

AMP Fest is one of the annual fundraising events organized by Walton Arts Center’s Corporate Leadership Council, comprised of local business leaders who actively support the nonprofit organization’s education and outreach programs.