Angel Tree gifts distributed to families

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Thousands of underprivileged children across Northwest Arkansas will get to experience the joy of opening a present on Christmas morning thanks to you.

The Salvation Army’s angel tree program distributed the donated gifts to more than 2,000 children and seniors Thursday. Area commander Joshua Robinett said this program is key to helping those families living paycheck to paycheck. “We bring these families in, we interview them, find out what their needs are. What do the kids want for Christmas?… We’re so grateful, so appreciative of all the folks in NWA that come around the salvation army to make sure this program is a success.”

The angel tree program isn’t the only way the salvation army gives back to the community. For more information on how you can get involved, head to www.nwasalvationarmy.org.