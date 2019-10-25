Animal cruelty one step closer to being a federal felony

"It’s not that uncommon to see animals being abused and not taken care of covered in flees, ticks, and starved."

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA) — The House has unanimously passed a bill that makes animal cruelty a federal felony.

The PACT Act (Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture) was approved by the House on Tuesday, October 22.

Right now federal law only prohibits animal fighting, but this bill would fill in the gaps and criminalize other acts of violence.

The PACT Act would prosecute people for doing the following to animals:

  • Crushing
  • Burning
  • Drowning
  • Suffocating
  • Impaling
  • Sexually exploiting 
Ray Drummond with Animal Control for the City of Lowell said a measure like this is long overdue.

“I think it’s a good idea I mean a lot of bad things are happening to animals and the laws are behind in my opinion,” Drummond said. “It’s about time they catch up and make people pay for the heinous things they do.”

Drummond said he sees abused animals on a frequent basis, but knows this is also a nationwide problem.

It breaks your heart and I cannot comprehend that someone would do this to an animal.

Ray Drummond, City of Lowell, Animal Control

He hopes stricter laws will help prevent people from treating animals poorly.

The measure must next pass the Senate, which has not scheduled a vote on it.

