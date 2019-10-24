Annual event teaches the benefits of after school activities

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Studies show after school programs can greatly benefit a child’s growth and an event on Thursday (October 24) aims to get more kids involved.

Lights On Afterschool highlights the importance of keeping kids stimulated even after the school day is over.

The SOAR Camp War Eagle After School Program in Springdale serves over 300 kids in the region and staff say these activities can improve school and home life.

“Having a program that celebrates these kids, the gives them an opportunity to do school work every single day,” said Franke Koontz, director of development for the program. “So when they come home, they can just be with their family.”

“It’ll affect me as I grow up to be a strong leader,” said 5th grader in the program, Ja’Nya Gachuzo-Colin. “And to not give up on things I believe.”

The Lights On Afterschool event takes place Thursday, October 24 from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Jones Center in Springdale.

To find out how to get involved with SOAR Camp War Eagle, click here.