Annual Orchid Show returns to Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Kick off the spring season with the 10th annual Orchid Show & Sale at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, co-sponsored by the Orchid Society of the Ozarks.

The show will be held indoors, so you can stay warm while you browse and shop. It will feature displays of orchids from regional orchid societies and individuals, which will be judged by American Orchid Society accredited judges.

The Orchid Show & Sale hours:

Friday, March 6 | 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 | 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 | 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Admission is $7.00 for adults and $4.00 for children 5-12. Children 4 and under are free.

