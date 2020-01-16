Arizona man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking cocaine

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — A 32-year-old Arizona man was sentenced to 120 months in prison on one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine.

Marc Stovall will face an additional five years of supervised release following his prison sentence, according to a press released issued Thursday by United States Attorney Duane “DAK” Kees.

In March 2019, an Arkansas State Trooper made contact with Stovall, the passenger in a Nissan Pathfinder parked at a rest area in Van Buren on Interstate 40.

During the “consensual encounter,” a K-9 was called to the location and reportedly alerted on the vehicle. A search of the Pathfinder revealed approximately five-and-a-half kilograms of suspected cocaine inside the rear cargo compartment.

Stovall reportedly advised officers that the cocaine belonged to him.

He entered a guilty plea in August 2019.

