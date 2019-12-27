Arizona officials unanimous for removing assessor over adoption case

Paul Petersen appears in Maricopa County Superior Court, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 in Phoenix. Lynwood Jennet accused of helping Paul Petersen, a metro Phoenix politician in what authorities have called an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands pleaded guilty Thursday to helping arrange benefits from Arizona’s Medicaid program for expecting mothers even though the women didn’t live in the state (Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — The Board of Supervisors for Arizona’s largest county has unanimously agreed to uphold the suspension and push for the removal of the county assessor, who is charged in a wide-ranging adoption scheme.

The Maricopa County attorney is to now start the process to remove Paul Petersen, who was arrested and charged in a scheme involving the adoption of babies from the Marshall Islands.

Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, Paul Petersen, an Arizona elected official accused of running a multi-state adoption scheme, leaves court following an initial appearance on charges filed in the state in Salt Lake City. A woman accused of aiding a politician in metro Phoenix in what authorities say was an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and theft charges. Lynwood Jennet admitted in court Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, that she helped arrange benefits from Arizona’s Medicaid program for expecting mothers who did not reside in the state. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Board members said during their Friday special meeting that Petersen’s county laptop held many documents related to his adoption business, including messages threatening women who had planned to surrender their babies for adoption.

Petersen denies any wrongdoing.