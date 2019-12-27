Arizona officials unanimous for removing assessor over adoption case

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — The Board of Supervisors for Arizona’s largest county has unanimously agreed to uphold the suspension and push for the removal of the county assessor, who is charged in a wide-ranging adoption scheme.
The Maricopa County attorney is to now start the process to remove Paul Petersen, who was arrested and charged in a scheme involving the adoption of babies from the Marshall Islands.
Board members said during their Friday special meeting that Petersen’s county laptop held many documents related to his adoption business, including messages threatening women who had planned to surrender their babies for adoption.
Petersen denies any wrongdoing.