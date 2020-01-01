Arkansans encouraged to enjoy the outdoors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — Make a New Year’s resolution to improve your health and happiness by kicking off 2020 with an invigorating First Day Hikes at an Arkansas State Park.

Starting today, Arkansas will join state parks across the country by offering unique programming as a part of this annual event.

Last year nearly 55,000 people rang in the New Year, collectively hiking over 133,000 miles throughout the country on guided hikes.

The First Day Hikes initiative encourages everyone to celebrate the New Year with outdoor exploration.

In Arkansas, most state parks are participating. Arkansas State Parks staff and volunteers will lead hikers along trails that will showcase the beauty of Arkansas. The distance and the difficulty of the trails vary from park to park. Share your adventures on social media with #FirstDayHikes.

For more information about other opportunities to participate in an Arkansas State Park First Day Hike, go to the Arkansas State Parks website for a listing of locations and times. Visitors can also receive information regarding the difficulty of trails, mileage, and proper attire.