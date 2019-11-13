Arkansans invested in Supreme Court battle over DACA

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Protesters in Washington D.C. rallied in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). In Arkansas, people were split on whether to continue supporting the policy, which President Trump said he hopes to revoke.

DACA was first signed into law through President Obama’s executive action in 2012. It benefits people who were brought to the country as children by undocumented parents, putting off deportation and providing eligibility for work permits.

Groups like Arkansas United are committed to keeping the policy intact, though Trump began the revocation process in 2017.

“More than 700,000 people are gonna be affected,” said Sarai Portillo, who works for Arkansas United. “Definitely there’s fear among the [Northwest Arkansas] community, but that does not mean that we are not fighting to keep DACA alive.”

Opponents of the policy claim Obama’s initial executive order was an overreach that needs to be corrected. U.S. Senator John Boozman is among that group and said as much in a statement sent to KNWA.

“We must figure out a path forward for those who, as minors, were brought to our country through no fault of their own and have known no other home,” Boozman said. “The executive action taken by the Obama administration is unconstitutional. I am committed to working with my colleagues to create a permanent solution to help these individuals while also enhancing border security and ensuring that our immigration system does not produce this type of situation again.”

Trump reiterated his desire to revoke DACA in a Tuesday tweet.

“Many of the people in DACA, no longer very young, are far from ‘angels,'” Trump tweeted. “Some are very tough, hardened criminals. President Obama said he had no legal right to sign order, but would anyway. If Supreme Court remedies with overturn, a deal will be made with Dems for them to stay!”

Portillo said many benefiting from DACA, known as “Dreamers”, aren’t familiar with the cultures from their home countries. Statistics from the non-partisan think tank Migration Policy Institute show more than half of DACA recipients are employed. She said Trump’s administration uses false characterizations to lambaste immigrants.

“This administration has been making sure our community [is] seen like we were criminals,” Portillo said. “We deserve to be here because we make contributions, we pay taxes, we study, we make a living, and the country also gets [a benefit] from us at the same time.”

Because of the contentiousness of the case, a ruling isn’t likely until the Spring of 2020. This means DACA will play a role in the presidential campaign.