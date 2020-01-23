Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families to host 19th Annual Soup Sunday

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — It’s that time of year again when more than 1,000 soup lovers across Northwest Arkansas will grab their spoons for a great cause.

Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families will host the 19th Annual Soup Sunday event on Sunday, January 26th at 4 p.m., at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers. Guests will enjoy LIVE music, delicious soups, breads and dessert confections by local restaurants. There’s also a silent auction including more than 100 items from local businesses and donors.

AACF Northwest Arkansas Development Director, Missy Kincaid, and Director, Laura Kellams stopped by KNWA Today to share more on what guests can expect at this year’s Sunday Soup event, and just why it’s so special to the children and families of Arkansas.

“The advocacy that we do for children is trying to ensure that our state provides opportunities for kids who may need them. Everything from quality Pre-K programs, after school programs and trying to make our foster care system work better for the children who really need it,” said Kellams.

Proceeds from Soup Sunday benefit Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families. For ticket information, click here.