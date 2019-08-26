Arkansas AG responds to Oklahoma’s opioid trial

Rutledge said she will hold all manufacturers accountable for the generation of addiction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — An Oklahoma judge has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million to help address the opioid crisis in Oklahoma, Associated Press reports.

The judge found that Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries helped fuel Oklahoma’s opioid problem, according to Associated Press.

In response to the ruling, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued the following statement:

“Today’s decision in Oklahoma only reaffirms our case against this opioid manufacturer and the crisis it created by lying to Arkansans about the addictiveness of its products,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “In 2018, there were over 186 million opioid pills sold in Arkansas, and we still have a long way to go to overcome the devastation. I will hold all manufacturers accountable for the generation of addiction they have created and bring back the resources for treatment for the citizens of our great State.”