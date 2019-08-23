Arkansas-based ground beef announced as 2019 NEXTY finalist

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Out of 400 applicants, 1 Source, a new and innovative ground beef product from Zephyr Foods, was just announced as a finalist in the Natural Products Expo East 2019 NEXTY Awards.

Michael Turley, founder and CEO of Zephyr Foods stated, “Most commercial packages contain bits of up to 1,000 different cows from multiple countries. That’s not the case with 1 Source. It’s a more reliable and great-tasting product, and we’re honored it’s being recognized as a NEXTY Award finalist. This is big for us.”

The NEXTY Awards are awarded twice-annually. They recognize the most innovative and inspirational products in the natural products industry.