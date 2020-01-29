Arkansas casino debuts sports betting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — In what officials are describing as a soft opening, an Arkansas casino in West Memphis started offering sports betting on Tuesday.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Southland Casino Racing began accepting wagers for the Super Bowl on Sunday, as well as on NBA games, college basketball, NASCAR racing, PGA tournaments and more.

Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution approved by voters in November 2018, authorized Southland Casino Racing to expand into a full-fledged casino.

It is the third Arkansas casino to win the commission’s approval to begin sports wagering.