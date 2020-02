FILE – In this April 22, 2013, file photo, Confederate flags are planted next to the graves of Confederate soldiers in Oakland cemetery in Atlanta. A Georgia lawmaker on Monday, March 27, 2017, defended his proposal asking House colleagues to recognize “Confederate History Month,” but black lawmakers charge it glorifies a time when slavery was acceptable. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (AP/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) — An Arkansas cemetery will continue allowing individuals or groups to place Confederate flags on grave markers unless a family member of the deceased objects, despite complaints that the flag is a racist symbol.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Eureka Springs’ cemetery commission approved an amendment earlier this month also requiring anyone wanting to place flags or plaques to get permission from the cemetery superintendent.