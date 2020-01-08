Arkansas congressional delegation gives Pres. Trump support amid US-Iran tensions

President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the White House on the ballistic missile strike that Iran launched against Iraqi air bases housing U.S. troops, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Washington, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, and others. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The Arkansas congressional delegation is giving support to President Donald Trump amid the tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Emotions are running high after missile strikes on U.S. military facilities in Iraq, which came after U.S. bombing raids in Iran.

President Trump addressed the nation about the situation Wednesday morning.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) released the following statement after the president’s remarks:

“As I’ve said all along, if Iran wants to start a fight, the United States will end it. I suspect that Iran’s weak attacks on sand dunes at two of our bases in Iraq are a signal that the fight ended when we killed Qassem Soleimani, and that the mullahs are running scared. A leopard can’t change its spots, and Tehran won’t change course overnight. They’ll continue using proxies to fight their battles. But they can’t hide—we know who their proxies are, and the United States will remain vigilant in the defense of our citizens and allies in the region.”

Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) released the below statement following the president’s remarks on Iran:

“President Trump has put this issue back in the hands of Iran: embrace peace or realize the consequences of being a rogue regime. While past administrations have shied away from confronting threats, the President has used a strategy of maximum pressure to address destabilizing behavior. Bad actors will be held accountable, and hostility will be met with measured action. By reasserting deterrence and eliminating the resources this state sponsor of terrorism relies on, we will deter aggression and create a more stable global community. I support additional sanctions and continued efforts to counter all Iranian threats.”

Rep. Rick Crawford tweeted this statement:

“The President sent a clear message to the people and leaders of Iran that peace and prosperity are theirs if they so choose. I am hopeful they see the seriousness of the President today and in recent days and choose to pursue these options.”