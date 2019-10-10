Arkansas Department of Education releases new letter grades

ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA) — Elkins Schools are celebrating some impressive scores.

The Arkansas Department of Education released it’s new letter grades for public schools and Elkins has now managed to get all of its schools up to a “B” grade.

Last year, the primary, elementary and high schools were all rated at “C.”

The grades are based on test scores, graduation rates and language proficiency among other things.

We talked to the superintendent about the jump, and he said new technology is helping students learn. But the district is also taking a more individualized approach to teaching.

“We balance that with your classic instruction, but we also really utilize that technology and we’re really focused and poignant in our efforts to personalize that for every kid,” Superintendent Jeremy Mangrum.

Mangrum said they will celebrate the milestone but will keep pushing to get up to an “A.”