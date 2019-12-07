Arkansas First Lady reads to children in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Arkansas First Lady Susan Hutchinson visited with elementary students in Springdale Friday, Dec. 6.

Hutchinson read Horton Hears a Who! by Dr. Seuss to kindergartners at Harp Elementary School.

Reading to kids is something Hutchinson said everyone should take time to do.

“For adults to come in and read to them… that makes the young people feel special because you didn’t have to do that, but you’re taking time with them,” Hutchinson said.

She said she encourages everyone to pick up a book and invest more time with family.