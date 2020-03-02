Arkansas Heart Hospital makes official statement on coronavirus precautions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Arkansas Heart Hospital continuously strives to provide the safest, highest-quality

Health care and the best experience possible to our patients. The safety of our patients and staff has always been our main priority. Due to the significant prevalence of influenza and the concern about global coronavirus, effective

Monday, March 2, Arkansas Heart Hospital is implementing a screening process and limitation of visitors to our facilities until further notice. All visitors will undergo a daily temperature screen and asked to answer a short series of questions.

Patients will be allowed two visitors over the age of 15 years old who have successfully completed the screening process. We appreciate the public’s cooperation and support during this period.

