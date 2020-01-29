Arkansas Heritage announces 2020 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame finalists

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — Finalists have been announced for the 2020 class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

The Department of Arkansas Heritage launched the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame program in 2016 to recognize Arkansas’s legendary restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events across the state.

More than 1,450 submissions were received from all 75 Arkansas counties for the fourth class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

Nominations were accepted from the public during the month of October in the following five categories: Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, Proprietor of the Year, Food-Themed Event, People’s Choice, and Gone But Not Forgotten.

Finalists include:

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

AQ Chicken House of Springdale (Washington County)

Bruno’s Little Italy of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

Cattleman’s Steak House of Texarkana (Miller County)

Ed Walker’s Drive-In & Restaurant of Fort Smith (Sebastian County)

Feltner’s Whatta-Burger of Russellville (Pope County)

Kream Kastle of Blytheville (Mississippi County)

Murry’s Restaurant of Hazen (Prairie County)

Neal’s Café of Springdale (Washington County)

The Ohio Club of Hot Springs (Garland County)

Star of India of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

Proprietor of the Year

Capi Peck of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

Matt McClure of Bentonville (Benton County)

Peter Brave of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

Sami Lal of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

Scott McGehee of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

Food-Themed Events

Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival (Bradley County)

International Greek Food Festival (Pulaski County)

Our Lady of the Lake Church’s Annual Spaghetti Dinner (Chicot County)

Tontitown Grape Festival (Washington County)

Gone But Not Forgotten

Habib’s Café (Phillips County)

Mary Maestri’s (Washington County)

Shaddon’s BBQ (Phillips County)

Winners will be announced at a reception and induction ceremony on Monday, February 24 at the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock.

The business casual reception will start at 5:00 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony at 6:15 p.m.

The public is invited. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.