Arkansas judge temporarily blocks new dispensary licenses

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has blocked the state from issuing more licenses to sell medical marijuana.

That’s after a Pine Bluff dispensary says it was unfairly overlooked for another applicant. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order as requested by Medicanna of Pine Bluff. Medicanna sued the state Medical Marijuana Commission after another dispensary was awarded a license to sell medical marijuana.

Griffen scheduled a March 3 hearing on whether to grant a preliminary injunction against the state.

Arkansas voters legalized medical marijuana in 2016, and the state’s first dispensaries opened last year.

