Arkansas mail carrier arrested after allegedly stealing greeting cards

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — An Arkansas mail carrier contracted by the US Postal Service was arrested on Tuesday on federal mail theft charges, according to a release by the Department of Justice.

According to the indictment, the postmaster in Paris, Arkansas contacted a U.S. Postal Inspector regarding several customers that had complained about their greeting cards being stolen.

Authorities identified Joshua Wayne Williams as the driver on the route in question.

On October 30, Postal Inspectors conducted an undercover operation and reportedly identified Williams as the individual responsible for the theft.

Williams, employed as a driver for US Mail Contractors Incorporated, was stopped by police and placed under arrest on four counts of mail theft.

“With the upcoming holidays, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is committed to protecting our employees, customers, and the nation’s mail system from criminal attacks,” said the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Fort Worth Division Inspector-in-Charge Thomas Noyes.

“We work to ensure America’s confidence in the U.S. Mail by enforcing over 200 federal laws in investigations of crimes that may adversely affect postal customers or the fraudulent use of the U.S. Mail. We will investigate any violation of the American public’s trust in the mail system and bring those responsible to justice. “

According to the release, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Logan County Sheriff’s Department will conduct the investigation.

Assistant United States Attorneys Claude Hawkins and Kyra Jenner are prosecuting the case for the United States.

Noyes encouraged the public to visit the US Postal Service website, www.uspis.gov, to learn how to protect yourself and how to report mail-related crimes.