Arkansas man dies after motorcycle collision near Springdale

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A 68-year-old Alma man died on Friday after two Harley Davidson motorcycles collided on Highway 303 in Washington County.

According to a preliminary crash summary by the Arkansas State Police, Kenneth D. Johnson, 68, died after his 2007 Harley Davidson crossed the center line and struck another motorcycle at around 6:41 p.m. on Friday in Sonora.

Rayce Cleere, 48, and Janice Morrison, 52, occupants of the second motorcycle, a 2013 Harley Davidson, were transported to Washington Regional Medical Center with injuries related to the crash. Their condition is not known at this time.

At the time of the accident, the weather was reported as clear and the road condition dry.