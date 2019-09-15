Arkansas medical marijuana sales hit $9.1 million

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — More than 1200 pounds of marijuana have been sold in Arkansas since the first dispensary opened in May, according to the state’s Department of Finance and Administration.

The first shop to sell cannabis, Doctor’s Orders in Hot Springs, has sold a little more than 127 pounds of the product.

The ReLeaf Center, the first dispensary to open in Northwest Arkansas, has sold just over 135 pounds of marijuana. The Source, which opened shortly after ReLeaf, has sold 76 pounds.

The eight medical marijuana dispensaries that opened before Acanza on Saturday have made a combined $9.1 million in sales.