Arkansas medical marijuana sales top $10 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — Arkansas medical marijuana sales topped the $10 million mark this week as more dispensaries continue to open in the state.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, state dispensaries have sold more than 1400 pounds of marijuana for $10.06 million in total sales since May.

Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs, the second dispensary to open in the state, has sold the most product — 489.60 pounds of medical cannabis so far.

ReLeaf Center, the first dispensary to open in Northwest Arkansas in August, has sold a total of 161.40 pounds of marijuana.

Acanza, which opened its doors in Fayetteville last Saturday, has sold 15.89 pounds.