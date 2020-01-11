Arkansas police department welcomes kitten to the force

BRYANT, Ark. (KARK) – Move over police dogs! There’s a four-legged officer of a different kind who’s settling in at the local police department.

The Bryant Police Department has welcomed “Cad” to the force.

The rescued kitten received her official badge attached to her collar on Friday.

The BPD shared the above photo on its Facebook page.

Last week, other photos of Cad were shared on the BPD’s Facebook page showing the accessories (including a bed) that have been delivered to the department for the furry officer.