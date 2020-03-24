Arkansas ranked one of the “least aggressive” states in response to coronavirus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas ranks one of the ‘least aggressive’ states in its response to the spread of COVID-19, according to a new survey on Tuesday.

WalletHub released its study of the “Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus,” and Arkansas ranks 47th.

In order to determine its rankings, the personal-finance website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 46 unique metrics and three key dimensions, “Prevention & Containment,” “Risk Factors & Infrastructure” and “Economic Impact.”

The site notes that Arkansas has one of the highest shares of at-risk patients with chronic illnesses, coming in at 48th.

California ranks the “most aggressive” state for its response to the spread of COVID-19.

“One of the most aggressive actions that states have taken thus far is to institute mandatory stay-home and shelter-in-place orders for all residents, along with nightly curfews,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “Another drastic measure has been to ban all public gatherings.”

Click here to view the full report from WalletHub.