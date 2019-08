It is the third straight month that the rate has declined

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — The unemployment rate in Arkansas remains at a record low.

As of Friday, Aug. 16, the state unemployment rate was 3.4 percent, and was the same percentage in July.

The unemployment rate has been 3.4 percent four times since May 2017.

The Arkansas unemployment rate is lower than the national rate.

“Our economy is strong, and Arkansans are working at record numbers,” Governor Hutchinson stated.