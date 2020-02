The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Arkansas State Library had a series of training sessions at libraries around the state informing residents on why their count matters.

The sessions explained everything from what the census is like and how it will impact you locally to privacy issues and how the information will be used.

The census kicks off April 1.