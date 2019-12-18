Arkansas State trooper resigns amid stalking, terroristic threatening charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — An Arkansas State Trooper resigned on Wednesday amid stalking, terroristic threatening, and records use charges.

Mark Holland, a 54-year-old Heber Springs man, submitted his letter of resignation to his troop commander at a home in Cleburne County. Holland was then arrested by special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation division.

The state police investigation alleges that Holland used information from the Arkansas Crime Information Center database to “contact an Independence County woman who he stalked and made statements that formed the basis of terroristic threatening.”

Holland was a 19-year veteran with the Arkansas State Police.

Read the full release from the Arkansas State Police below: