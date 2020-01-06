Arkansas superfan Canaan Sandy returns home after another stroke

SEARCY, Ark. (KARK) — Razorback fan Canaan Sandy is home Sunday after suffering from a stroke this past week. The Superfan Hall of Famer had heart surgery in March of 2019.

Sandy said he’s happy to be home, he’s received so much love and support after people heard about him being in the hospital. Sandy has dedicated so much time to the Razorbacks and some of the local school sports teams.

“He loves it so much,” mother Ginger Sandy said.

“I do,” Canaan Sandy said.

Sandy sports Razorback gear everywhere he goes. From the shirts to the jackets, he has it all.

“This is actually a jacket from one of the football players,” Sandy said.

He has become a legend after everything he’s done. He has his own Razorback Shrine at home, a new hog themed car and has been to hundreds of games.

“We’ve been to Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma,” Sandy said.

He also knows almost anything about the Hogs.

“What’s the boys’ record?” Ginger Sandy asked Canaan. “Boys got a good record, loss one and 12 wins,” Canaan said.

The team’s records to their game schedules. His mom said people call their house to ask him when the next game is.

“We’ve always been hog fans but now we feed off of his passion,” Ginger Sandy said.

The 37-year-old suffered another stroke Friday.

“I feel a lot better right now,” Canaan Sandy said.

This was his sixth stroke. It’s been a tough journey for him, he’s had a medical emergency before.

“He nearly died with a massive stone released from his gallbladder and he had to have two surgeries in 24 hours,” Ginger Sandy said.

Once the word spread many people sent him well wishes and prayers. Some big-time fans even stopped by his room in the hospital.

“And we were so excited to see them,” Sandy said.

His mom said he has been a fighter and now that he is home, his focus has shifted.

“Most of the time he’s worried about if he can see the Hogs on TV, if there’s a game going on,” Ginger Sandy said.

In two weeks, Canaan Sandy will go back to the cardiologist for a checkup.

