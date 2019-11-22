Arkansas talks solar energy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Arkansas is putting “natural” back in the Natural State.

Representatives of Audubon Arkansas were in Fayetteville Thursday evening, Nov. 21. They led a discussion about clean energy solutions within the state.

A panel included state and community leaders from around Northwest Arkansas as well as leaders in solar energy.

Sam Prescott with Audubon Arkansas said to incentivize the use of solar energy, it’s important to compensate residents for their unused energy.

He said, “People who produce energy in their home aren’t getting to sell that energy back to the utility companies at the same price that the utilities are charging them.”

Prescott said a public hearing about this will be hosted Dec. 5 in Little Rock.