Arkansas to host 2020 Pan-American championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville has been selected to host the 2020 Pan-American Cyclocross Championships.

The annual event is on November 7-8, 2020 at Centennial Park at Millsap Mountain in Fayetteville.

Centennial Park will also host the 2022 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Cyclocross World Champions on January 29-30, 2022.

FayetteCross will feature races each day for riders of all abilities, from beginner to expert. The final schedule and registration will be available in early summer.

The “Pan-Ams” offer championship titles for elite racers and masters athletes (35 years and older).

Elite and amateur racers can get a Pan-Am Champion jersey that is awarded to winners of each category.

In addition to the amateur and elite racing titles, will be two new relay races in which co-ed teams of five racers can compete.

The event will have food and beverages, plus activities for kids.

