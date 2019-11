During the Storm

UPDATE: According to the Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative outage page, power has been restored to the area.

Original Story

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Over 4,000 customers with Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative are without power this morning.

According to the outage map, 3,926 of the outages are in Sebastian County, specifically the Greenwood area.

Arkansas Electric Valley Cooperative is working to fix the outage.