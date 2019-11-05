Arkansas voting information

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Once you are 18 you may register to vote.

If you are 17 and will be 18 by the next general election (November 3, 2020) you may pre-register to vote. On your 18th birthday, your application will be processed.

You are not allowed to register to vote on Election Day.

The Department of Motor Vehicle, or other government agencies, does not automatically register eligible citizens to vote.

You do not have to live in the state for a specific amount of time before registering to vote.

A voter registration application is confirmed for eligibility, and your citizenship, through the information that is given on the form from your state-issued license, ID number or the last four digits of your social security number.

A person with a prior felony conviction may have their voting rights restored when they provide proof to the county clerk that he/she is no longer on probation, has paid all fines or parole fees, satisfied all terms of imprisonment, paid all court costs, fines, or restitution. Once the rights are restored the person must re-register to vote.

Arkansas is part of the Interstate Crosscheck program. That means voter rolls are compared with other states for maintenance purposes.

The above information was from RocktheVote web page.

November 5th, Tuesday, races:

Bentonville:

Bentonville School Board Election: Willie Cowgur and Amanda Deegan Winters are running for the Bentonville School Board Zone Four seat.

Kelly Carlson is running unopposed for Zone Five.

A School Tax Levy of 48.5 mills is on the ballot. This is more of a formality because it’s on the ballot so that everyone has a chance to vote on it. The millage will pass whether you vote for or against it.

Benton County’s Election Coordinator Kim Dennison explained why the millage will pass either way, “The Constitution requires there to be a vote. Two years ago, voters approved the millage, so as long as the school district is not asking for an increase they the annual millage will always pass as long as it is voted on.” Dennison said she doesn’t want this to keep people from voting, because if a lot of people are voting against the millage the school district may not ask for an increase in the future.

Voting began at 7:30 a.m. and finishes at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The only place to vote is at the Bentonville Church of Christ.

According to the Benton County Clerk’s Office, 210 people voted early in this election, which is less than half a percent of the Bentonville School District population.

Cave Springs:

Cave Springs Special Election is underway.

Voters will decide on a 1.25% City Sales Tax to help pay for sewer and water expansions, and improvements to a fire department and community center.

Early voting runs through Friday at the Benton County Clerk’s Office, 215 E. Central Ave. #217, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Special Election is next Tuesday, November 12.

