Arrests made in connection with teen shot in neck

Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Austin King, 17, from Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KNWA) — The Fayetteville police department has made two arrests in relation to a shooting in east Fayetteville involving a teen who was shot in the neck on Friday, September 6, 2019.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, at about 6 p.m., Fayetteville detectives arrested two juveniles.

One juvenile was charged with attempted capital murder, tampering with physical evidence, aggravated robbery and minor in possession of a handgun.

The second juvenile was charged as an accomplice to attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:41 p.m. at 780 East Bryan Lane, according to police.

The victim, Austin King, 17, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Leads have been developed in the past three weeks and investigators have been conducting interviews and executing search warrants.

Austin and Kevin King
Austin King (L). Austin and dad Kevin King. Facebook photos.

