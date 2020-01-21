Arson suspect captured after Centerton house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Centerton man was arrested for suspected arson in connection to a Sunday night home fire.

James Michael Evans, 38, is facing charges of Arson and third-degree assault on a family or household member.

The fire happened on Sienna Drive in Centerton Sunday night.

The suspect’s father was also arrested for hindering apprehension.

Public information officer Mike Lira said there were three children in the house when the fire started and was most likely a domestic dispute.

“I think we had an issue between husband and wife and for whatever reason, it led to this, um, unfortunate, but we’re glad everyone’s safe, even the animals,” Lira said.

Evans was taken to the Benton County Jail without bond.

