Artists of life styles

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A non-profit is bringing local artwork and local food together all for a good cause.

Lifestyles Inc., a non-profit helping those with disabilities, hosted their latest artists of lifestyles show at Southern Food Company tonight, January 30.

Artists with the non-profit had the chance to showcase their artwork to guests.

“We did paintings, embroidery, collages, mixed media. We offer all the typical classes that a fine arts college would offer so our shows always have a great variety,” said Brandi Tyner, Life Styles Inc. lead art teacher.

Tyner said art pieces are available to purchase.

Those profits are split between the non-profit and the artist.