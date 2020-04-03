Arvest drive-through hours change amid COVID-19

"Our associates are working diligently to help you in these unprecedented times. We appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve you." — Arvest

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest announced on Friday, April 3, its drive-through hours are changing due to the coronavirus.

In a press release sent to KNWA/KFTA from Arvest, drive-through hours will be changing to Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., starting Monday, April 6.

Saturday drive-through hours will not be changing at this time, the release states.

Below is a list of locations affected:

BENTONVILLE:

Hwy 102 — 1404 S.E. J St.

FARMINGTON:

110 E. Main

FAYETTEVILLE:

Joyce — 1627 E. Joyce Blvd.

Township — 2389 N. College Ave.

Wedington — 1170 N. Salem Road

LOWELL:

103 S. Bloomington St.

ROGERS:

Dixieland — 1801 W. Walnut St.

SPRINGDALE:

Elm Springs — 4860 Elm Springs Road

Main — 415 W. Emma Ave

Pleasant — 2012 S. Pleasant Ave

W. Sunset — 3950 W. Sunset Ave

Additional Banking Options:



Customers who believe they have matters that require meeting with an Arvest banker can call (877) 848-8373 to request an appointment at a nearby branch location.

Arvest encourages you to access your accounts via Online Banking with BlueIQ™ and the Arvest GO mobile app.

Please contact Arvest if you do not currently take advantage of these services, the release states.



The general customer service line – (866) 952-9523 – is available from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. CST Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday.

You can also use the 24-Hour Account Information Line at (800) 601-8655.