Arvest encourages donations to local food banks

"The 2020 Million Meals campaign was scheduled to begin March 30 and last for two months, but we are providing this funding assistance because we believe our food partners need it now," Arvest Bank Fayetteville President Donny Story said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (March 30, 2020) — Arvest Bank was scheduled Monday, March 30, to launch its annual two-month Million Meals initiative to fight hunger in the four-state region the bank serves, but instead, the bank announced it will proactively provide one million meals in the fight against hunger.

In its 10th year, Arvest’s Million Meals campaign has raised a total of 17,068,971 meals, which includes more than $3 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners, according to the bank’s press release.

Due to the effects of COVID-19, local food partners likely will see an increased need for the help Million Meals provides, the release states.

With this, Arvest is encouraging anyone who usually supports the Million Meals campaign through in-branch food contributions or fundraisers to donate directly to their local food bank or other appropriate organization if they are able.

“‘People Helping People’ has been part of Arvest’s mission for more than 20 years. That’s why we have decided to provide one million meals – in the form of direct monetary donations – to our 80-plus food partners as quickly as possible,” Arvest Bank Fayetteville President Donny Story said.

In Northwest Arkansas, Arvest is providing funding assistance to the following organizations:

Shepherds Food Pantry (Bella Vista)

Helping Hands (Bentonville)

Northwest Arkansas, Food Bank (Bethel Heights)

Elkins Senior Activity & Wellness Center (Meals on Wheels) (Elkins)

Elkins Public Schools Lunch Program (Elkins)

Farmington Middle School Ambassador Club (Farmington)

Farmington Schools Lunch Program (Farmington)

M&N Augustine Foundation (Fayetteville)

Salvation Army of NWA (Fayetteville)

7hills Homeless Center (Fayetteville)

Life Source International (Fayetteville)

Fayetteville Public Schools Outback Pantry (Fayetteville)

GFA Pantry, Inc. (Gentry)

Greenland Public Schools Lunch Program (Greenland)

Open Arms Food Pantry, (Huntsville)

Madison County Senior Activity & Wellness Center (Meals on Wheels) (Huntsville)

Grace Place (Lincoln)

Lincoln Public Schools Backpack Program (Lincoln)

First Baptist Church of Lowell Food Pantry (Lowell)

Maysville Bible Church Food Pantry (Maysville)

The Ridge Community Church Loaves ‘n’ Fishes Food Pantry (Pea Ridge)

First Baptist Church Food Pantry (Pea Ridge)

Prairie Grove Schools Lunch Program (Prairie Grove)

Prairie Grove Bright Futures (Prairie Grove)

Samaritan Community Center (Rogers)

Meals on Wheels (Rogers)

Genesis House (Siloam Springs)

Springdale Public Schools (Jones and Tyson Elementary) (Springdale)

Feed the 479 (Compassion NWA) (Springdale)

West Fork Public Schools Lunch Program (West Fork)

West Fork Elementary Backpack Program (West Fork)

In the River Valley, Arvest is providing funding assistance to the following organizations:

Johnson Community Foundation (Clarksville)

United Way of Fort Smith Area (Fort Smith)

Community Services Clearinghouse (Fort Smith)

Paris 1 st Christian Church (Paris)

Christian Church United Methodist Church Food Pantry (Waldron)

Other locations, Arvest is providing funding assistance to: