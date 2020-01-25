ASMR – A strange YouTube craze with positive benefits

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — ASMR, Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response. It’s the latest social media craze with a following that continues to grow. You’ve probably stumbled across these videos with people chewing food, whispering, tapping, scratching and making noises with various objects.

ASMR videos continue to gain millions of views. For a growing number of people, these videos are relaxing. KNWA’s Tavares Jones sat down with Fayetteville based Psychotherapist Deven Chambers, who said while it’s not confirmed this is a guaranteed technique to be used, ASMR is reported to have some positive benefits.

“There are self-reported outcomes that do show that it does decrease stress, it decreases heart rates, it decreases insomnia, and it also helps with depression,” said Chambers.

ASMR is a feeling, a relaxing tingle in your brain that you get in response to certain triggers. It’s like the chill you get down your spine when you listen to a piece of music that really resonates with you. These triggers are unique to each person.

Shelby Shivers ASMR is a YouTuber who continues to gain a mass following and focuses her videos on creating tingling sounds and whispering words of affirmation. She began making ASMR videos after using them ease her own feelings of depression.

“Not too long ago, probably about 2 years ago, I actually went through a pretty rough relationship and I wouldn’t sleep at night. When got more heavy into watching ASMR it just gave me this relaxing feeling. ” said Shivers.

When it comes to using ASMR as a form of alternative medicine in mental health, science is still catching up on the phenomenon as it’s still new. Additional research and longterm clinical trials would be needed to bring ASMR to the forefront of treatment.

The ASMR community continues to upload hundreds of videos daily. It’s the craze many people just can’t seem to get enough of and does not appear to be going away anytime soon.