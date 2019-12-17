Assisted living center, owned by a sex offender, closes Tuesday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Bentonville assisted living center owned by a convicted sex offender will permanently close Tuesday, December 17, following a judge’s order.

Angel Floro pleaded guilty in December 2018 to two counts of sexual assault involving two women living at Better Home Living Facility. The center located on Residents Way in Bentonville was also known as New Adams House.

He was sentenced to 12 years probation and 75 days in jail.

The facility’s license was revoked in March and the center was forced to close in April.

One of his victims filed an amended lawsuit against him in Benton County Court in July.

In September, KNWA discovered Floro was still operating the facility under a different name —Home Sweet Home Independent Living.

In a November court ruling, a judge ordered Floro to pay the victim $1.5 million and to permanently close New Adams House and any related facility within 45 days.

The deadline is Tuesday, December 16.

Everyone living there must leave and Floro is not allowed to sell or profit from the building.