Astrochef recalls Banquet pizza sandwich products

WASHINGTON (KNWA) — Astrochef LLC is recalling about 7,363 pounds of pepperoni-stuff pizza sandwich products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Wednesday.

The frozen, stuffed pepperoni pizza sandwich items are mislabeled and contain undeclared soy, a known allergen, the FSIS says.

The products may also contain meatball-stuffed pizza sandwiches instead of the labeled pepperoni.

The impacted products were produced on June 4, 2019 and July 3, 2019.

Details of the affected product are below:

10-oz. retail carton containing “Banquet MEGA SANDWICHES PEPPERONI STUFFED PIZZA” with lot code “5659915510” and BEST IF USED BY date of “MAY/29/2020;” and lot code “5659918410” and BEST IF USED BY date of “JUN/27/2020”on the package label. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46299” printed on the package next to the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The issue was discovered when the company received consumer complaints about the products being mislabeled. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption so far.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.