AT&T wireless users have trouble connecting to Cox landlines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tornado damage in Nashville is having an impact on communication in Northwest Arkansas.

AT&T wireless users are having trouble connecting to Cox landlines, according to multiple people who’ve called into KNWA/Fox 24. Sidney Reynolds, Washington County’s information technology director, said problems started shortly before Super Tuesday elections.

“The election commission came and said their poll workers were having problems calling into the county offices,” Reynolds said.

Along with the courthouse, doctors offices and other businesses utilize Cox landlines.

“We did some testing with various phones and discovered, isolated it to AT&T,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds and others said they’re being told Tuesday’s Nashville tornado caused line damage and knocked out some of Cox’s system. Cox didn’t respond to a media request by the time this story originally aired.

“We are aware some of our wireless customers in Washington County are having trouble connecting with landline phone service provided by another character,” said AT&T spokesperson Dale Ingram. “We are working with the other carrier to fix the issue.”

Washington County’s local government website has been updated to reflect the communication issue.

“We have a notice on there that explains to customers what’s going on,” Reynolds said.

Local government offices recommend using another device for people who need to contact them, Reynolds said.

“If you have access to another phone that’s not AT&T like Verizon or a landline or something, that’ll work,” Reynolds said.