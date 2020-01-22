Attorney General Leslie Rutledge signs letter urging Senate to reject impeachment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined 20 other state attorneys general by signing a letter urging senators to reject the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The letter is also signed by the attorneys general in South Carolina, Louisiana, Utah, Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.

In the letter sent Wednesday, the attorneys general say, “This impeachment proceeding threatens all future elections and establishes a dangerous historical precedent.”

To read the letter in its entirety, click here.

There will also be a press conference in Washington D.C. Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. CT.

