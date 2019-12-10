Attorney in alleged Marshallese scheme asks for trial continuance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The attorney accused of running a multi-state adoption scheme is asking the U.S. District Court in Fayetteville to push back his trial for 10 months.

Paul Petersen and his Marshallese translator Maki Takehisa were on a telephone conference with Judge Timothy L. Brooks Monday, Dec. 9.

Petersen requested his trial be moved from December 2019 to October 2020.

The motion filed in November stated the investigation will happen in at least three states. He’s accused of smuggling and paying pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to give up their children for adoption in the U.S.