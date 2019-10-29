Attorney pleads not guilty in adoption scheme

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The adoption attorney indicted in an alleged multi-state adoption scheme has pleaded not guilty to the 19 federal charges he’s facing in Arkansas.

Courtroom sketch artist Brandon Bullette

Courtroom sketch artist Brandon Bullette

Courtroom sketch artist Brandon Bullette

Courtroom sketch artist Brandon Bullette

Paul Petersen is waiting to post $100,000 bond, once he does this and his GPS monitoring device is placed on his person he will be released from custody. Two other conditions of release include giving up his passport and refraining from adoption work.

He is set to appear in court on December 9.

Petersen is also facing federal charges in Arizona and Utah. These include charges of human smuggling, sale of a child and communications fraud.

Courtroom sketch artist John Kushmaul

Courtroom sketch artist John Kushmaul

Paul D. Petersen’s professional page bio:

Graduated from Arizona State University with degrees in Journalism and Law. Has been a private adoption attorney for more than 15 years. Is licensed in Arizona, Arkansas and Utah to practice law. Petersen has a unique insight and passion in helping Marshallese birth families with adoption plans. He’s the only attorney involved with the Marshallese community in the U.S. who is fluent in the Marshall language. Petersen lived on the island for two years and is familiar with their language, customs and cultural perspective on adoption. He has been successful in hundreds of Marshallese adoptions in many states. Elected as Maricopa County Assessor and has served in that position since 2013.