Avoid home fires during the holidays

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Christmas trees are a holiday staple but they can also increase the chance of a house fire. The Rogers Fire Department shared some tips on how to keep your home safe during the holiday season.

There are over 200 Christmas tree fires every year, that’s according to the Christmas Tree Association and an electrical malfunction is usually the root of the fire.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins encourages you to keep your Christmas tree away from any heat source and open flames. Jenkins also recommends turning off holiday lights at night.

Although many people are attracted to real Christmas trees Jenkins said they pose more dangers than an artificial one.

“Artificial trees are manufactured in a way that makes them much more safe from the threat of fire, however, lots of people love natural authentic trees, and if they do that they need to realize that those are dangerous as they dry out,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said every household should have working smoke detectors and families should be prepared with an exit plan.