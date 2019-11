SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) —76 people will lose their job as a result of a Springdale packaging plant set to close.

The CEO of Ball Metalpack Jim Peterson says most, if not all operations at its Springdale plant will end by the second quarter of next year.

Peterson says employees will get severance packages as they start to phase-out work at the plant.

Production is being shifted to other facilities closer to Ball Metalpack customers.