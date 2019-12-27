Barbershop helping community with mental health

CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA) — A Conway barbershop is stepping in to help their community open up about mental health.

Carlin Brown and Marcus Frye of Picture Perfect Barbershop and Salon are re-shaping the stigma around mental health. They’ve turned this shop into a place where anyone can come in and talk about what they’re dealing with.

Frye said they’ve learned which key words to listen for and what not to say. It also helps that these guys strive to have genuine relationship with everyone.

Co-Owner, Frye said “So, we can tell by body language, if they going through something. If they are not themselves or how they usually react or how they usually come in, they seem a little down. We ask them, alright man what’s going on with you today?”

The group is getting some national attention, they’ll be on the NBC’s Today show next weekend.