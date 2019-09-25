Barling police search for man who escaped from patrol car

BARLING, Ark. (KNWA) — Police are searching for a man who escaped from police custody in Barling.

James Roe, 36, was staying at Springhill Park in Barling near the river when he was arrested on charges of public intoxication at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Roe, of Ottowa, Illinois, also had felony warrants out of Illinois and Kansas, according to Sgt. Keith Lindley.

Roe works part-time as a fair employee according to Sgt. Lindley. Roe was being very disruptive so they handcuffed him and put him in the back of the patrol car.

Three people in his “camping group” received misdemeanor offenses for gun violations.

According to Lindley, Roe escaped the police car when they were serving the misdemeanors to the other members of the group.

People in the Barling and Fort Smith area should be on the lookout because Roe is considered to be a threat to law enforcement.

Lindley said Roe may be under the influence of methamphetamine and is considered a danger to the public as well.

According to police, Roe has felony warrants for fleeing and escape in Illinois and Kansas.

Please call Barling Police if you have seen Roe.